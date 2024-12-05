Top doctors urge eligible residents to book flu and COVID-19 vaccines as best protection for winter

With the festive season fast approaching, leading doctors in Sussex are urging eligible residents to protect themselves and their loved ones by booking their flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccinations before the National Booking Service closes on December 20.

With many appointments still available, now is the perfect time to act and ensure you stay healthy during the holidays.

So far, more than 545,000 people in Sussex have received their flu vaccinations, and 331,000 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, many eligible individuals remain unprotected, particularly older adults, pregnant women, and those with long-term health conditions.

This comes a week after all health and care partners in Sussex made a call on the public to ‘Help Us Help You’ this winter – and outlined key steps people could take, including to get vaccinated; and follow’s today’s news that cases of flu are on the rise in the UK.

Seasonal vaccines

Flu and COVID-19 are highly infectious illnesses that can lead to serious complications, especially during the colder months when viruses spread more easily. Vaccination is the best way to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation, ensuring you can enjoy a safe and healthy Christmas with loved ones.

Appointments can be booked online via the NHS website, the NHS App, or by calling 119. For added convenience, walk-in sites are available for COVID-19 vaccines, and flu vaccinations can also be arranged at participating pharmacies or through GP practices.

The NHS is also offering RSV vaccines free to pregnant women from 28 weeks and adults turning 75 on or after September 1.

This complements the existing NHS efforts to immunise against flu and COVID-19, helping to protect vulnerable groups against these harmful winter viruses. Protecting against all three illnesses will also alleviate the strain on healthcare services during the busiest months of the year. Those eligible for the RSV vaccine will be contacted by their GP.

Roger receiving vaccination in Ferring

Roger Elkins from Ferring, who recently received his jab at a walk-in site, shared his experience: "My wife heard about it on Facebook, and we thought it was a great opportunity. It was a really easy process. We thought we’d have a long queue, but we walked straight in, and it was over in a few seconds. It’s a great opportunity, and if you’re passing nearby, it’s flexible.

“People should take advantage of it whenever they can. There’s nothing to it, and it’s not uncomfortable at all. I’d recommend it to anyone."

Dr. Nick Harvey, GP and chief executive officer of South Downs Health and Care, said: “The festive season is a time for joy and togetherness, but it’s also when viruses like flu and COVID-19 can pose serious risks.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and those you care about. With the National Booking Service closing on 20 December, I urge everyone eligible to book their appointment now. Let’s make this a safe and healthy holiday season for all."