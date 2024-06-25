Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peacehaven Town Council is excited to announce its ‘Towards Zero Carbon Peacehaven’ event

‘Towards Zero Carbon Peacehaven’, Peacehaven Town Council’s second climate event, will highlight the things – even the smallest of things – that residents, local companies, in fact everyone, can all do to help the town move Towards Zero Carbon.

The event will take place at Centenary Park, Piddinghoe Avenue, Peacehaven on Saturday, July 13 between 11am to 3pm.

There will be a wide variety of stalls and exhibitors, including Dr Bike, Peacehaven Community Orchard and Garden, Ovesco, Plastic Free Peacehaven, Greenhavens, Lewes District Council, South East Water, Sussex Wildlife Trust, One Zero Energy, Ohm Energy, The Living Coast Undersea Experience and many more, on hand to demonstrate what simple actions can be taken and what small changes can be made to help make a difference.

Councillor David Seabrook says: “In 2019, Peacehaven Town Council declared a Climate Emergency which pledged to make Peacehaven Town Council carbon neutral by 2030. To limit the impact of climate change we all have a part to play, and it is vital that all communities play their part in reducing carbon emissions.”

"We hope that our event will encourage our community to make small, inexpensive changes that will, in time, make a big impact. Not every change needs to be expensive like a new electric car or a heat pump, there are many smaller, money saving things we can all do that can have a positive impact on climate change. Together, we can make a difference and every little helps.”

Peacehaven is not only the point on the South Coast, where the Greenwich Meridian enters and exits the country, but it also remains the only town in the UK to be named after peace. With its natural beauty, surrounding countryside and stunning coastal location, it is a community and town to be proud of which needs to be protected, cherished and sustained for future generations.

