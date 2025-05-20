Town Centre Action Group created following call for action in Bognor Regis

Following receipt of an open letter calling for a visibly increased police presence in the town centre, written by Steve Pease, Area Manager of the SI Group which operates The William Hardwicke and The Station pubs, Bognor Regis Town Council worked with Mr Pease in achieving the urgent collaboration that was appealed for.

After a spate of serious crime in Bognor Regis, businesses had expressed a growing concern about a downturn in the ‘safety, trade, and overall vitality of the town centre’, as a consequence.

Mr Pease explained in the open letter "Increasingly visible issues of rough sleeping, aggressive street drinking, blatant drug use, and anti-social behaviour, has created an environment in which it is becoming more and more difficult for businesses to operate - and for residents and visitors to feel safe.

"We are requesting an immediate meeting with representatives from Sussex Police, Arun District Council, Bognor Regis Town Council, Bognor BID, local outreach services, and fellow business owners. Together, we must address these issues and build a joint action plan that tackles the immediate concerns and lays a foundation for long-term recovery.”

District Commander William Keating-Jones, Deputy Mayor of Bognor Regis Cllr Paul Wells, Alison Griffiths MP, Mayor of Bognor Regis Cllr Gill Yeates, High Sheriff of West Sussex Dr Tim Fooks FRCPG

Town Councillor and Deputy Mayor of Bognor Regis, Paul Wells, chaired a meeting on Friday, May 16. Joined by the local MP, Alison Griffiths, High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks FRCPG, key representatives from Town Council partners such as Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council, Arun District Council, and Bognor Regis BID, there was also a wide range of businesses from the town in attendance.

Cllr Wells said: “This was an extremely positive, well-attended, meeting bringing together a good representation of businesses and agencies in the town which gave businesses a forum to air their thoughts and frustrations on current crime and policing issues.

“As a result of all the feedback, Bognor Regis Town Council will work with the police and others to formulate a Bognor Regis Town Centre Action Group to bring about the required change to improve perceptions and feelings of safety and wellbeing for those visiting and working in our town centre.

“It is hoped that businesses will play a vital part in achieving the collective aims by being active partners in the Action Group and utilising tools available to them, such as consistently reporting all crimes in the town centre through the DISC system and using radios to communicate with fellow businesses in the town to share intelligence. In addition to which, it is also hoped that Sussex police will play their part by increasing their presence in the town centre.”

Some of those in attendance at the meeting

In addressing those present at the meeting, Alison Griffiths MP said: “Ensuring residents and businesses feel safe is one of my top priorities.

“I’m hearing time and again from shop owners and workers who face repeated incidents of shoplifting and disruption. In some cases, day after day. People rightly want to see real consequences for those who break the law and put our community at risk.

“I’m committed to working with anyone who wants to make Bognor Regis safer, and a town we could all, and can all, feel proud of.”

Following the meeting, Business Crime Reduction Partnership Manager, Chloe Jones, encouraged all businesses in Bognor Regis town centre to join the Arun Business Crime Reduction Partnership scheme which is designed to help tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Members gain access to crime prevention guidance, a secure reporting system, and shared intelligence, with support from local police and partners. Businesses wishing to find out more or sign up, should contact [email protected].