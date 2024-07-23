Town council gives £23,464 in grants to local groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirty-nine local organisations have benefited from this year’s Littlehampton Town Council’s Grant Aid scheme.

Supporting a broad range of services and activities, all aimed at helping local residents, a total pot of £23,464 was shared amongst the beneficiaries.

These included Home-Start Arun, a local community network of trained volunteers and expert support helping families with children under five with practical and confidential support, which was given £850.

Lucy Knowles, Fundraiser at Home-Start Arun, said: “We are delighted to receive a recent grant from Littlehampton Town Council which will be used towards the recruitment, training and travel expenses of volunteers who support vulnerable families in Littlehampton.

Home-Start Arun.

"Positive early years experiences are crucial for children’s lifelong success, and so these volunteers improve the life chances and home environment of children in Littlehampton by offering practical and emotional support to struggling parents.

"This grant will enable Home-Start volunteers to help parents feel better about themselves, be more confident with their parenting, seek specialist support, have space to breathe, break down their challenges and face them, in turn giving their children the best possible start in life.”

Other beneficiaries include Creative Heart to develop a vegetable and herb roof garden, Men Walk Talk for mental health first aid training and the Littlehampton and District Food Bank for slow cookers for their users.

Speaking about the scheme, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “The council is delighted to have been able to support a wide range of organisations through its annual Grant Aid scheme.

"We know this funding helps organisations provide much needed support to residents some of which is lifechanging, which is why we are delighted to have increased our general grants budget by almost £10,000 this year.”