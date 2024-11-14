Town Council launches ‘Best Dressed Christmas Window’ competition in Haywards Heath!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywards Heath Town Council is looking to bring a touch of festive cheer across the town centre by encouraging businesses to enter its ‘Best Dressed Christmas Window’ competition.

This follows on from the announcement of the return of its Christmas Festival, jointly run with The Orchards, which will take place on Saturday 23rd November featuring the switching on of the town’s Christmas Lights!

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, says: “HO HO HO, the festive season is almost upon us and we are calling on businesses, charity shops, restaurants and cafes to bring some festive cheer to our town by entering our 'Best Dressed Window Competition'.

"Whilst this competition is typically, centred around the retail sector, we are hoping that non-retail businesses will make an extra special effort this year and join the celebrations for our first Christmas Festival by dressing their windows too.

Bring some festive cheer to Haywards Heath by entering the Best Dressed Window Compeition!

"Members of the public will be able to vote for their favourite window, both retail and non-retail, so get busy decorating and help us bring a festive vibe to Haywards Heath! Plus, don’t forget to join us at our Christmas Festival on Saturday 23rd, I’m looking forward to seeing you all there for lots of festive fun!”

The competition will open on FRIDAY 22ND NOVEMBER running for one week, closing FRIDAY 29TH NOVEMBER, with prizes sponsored by Mid Sussex District Council. During this time, members of the public will be asked to vote for their favourite window for both retail and non-retail businesses, across the town via a QR code that will be on display in your window. The QR code will be provided to you on Thursday 21st November once you have completed your registration.

Entry to the competition is free, please register by completing the entry form using this link (https://forms.office.com/e/e5itVPAvqK) by 17th November. If you experience any problems with registration, please email [email protected].

Voting will open on FRIDAY 22ND NOVEMBER and will close at 12pm on FRIDAY 29TH NOVEMBER. The winners will be announced on MONDAY 2ND DECEMBER, with the winning plaques being awarded by the Mayor w/c: 9th December.

Once we have a list of windows, we will publish where they can be seen (via our website and social media platforms) so everyone can enjoy your efforts.

