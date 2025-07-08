Town councillors visit Hailsham Post Office to see positive community impact

Hailsham Town Council representatives Cllr Mary Laxton and Cllr Colin Mitchell paid a visit to the Hailsham High Street Post Office today to see first-hand how the branch and the co-located Banking Hub are delivering essential services to the local community.

The visit comes as the Post Office marks its sixth anniversary this summer, having opened at 10 High Street in July 2019. Since then, it has played a key role in maintaining access to postal, banking and everyday support services for residents and businesses in Hailsham.

During their visit, the councillors met with Post Office staff and Banking Hub representatives, discussing how the services have evolved in recent years to meet growing local demand - particularly in light of recent bank closures in the area.

"It was incredibly encouraging to see the dedication of the team and the positive feedback from residents using the services," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Town Council’s Post Office Committee. "This isn’t just a Post Office - it’s a vital part of daily life for so many people. Whether it’s collecting a parcel, paying a bill or accessing banking support, this facility is proving indispensable for the community."

The Post Office has continually expanded its offering over the past six years, with new services introduced to enhance customer convenience. These include Western Union transfers, Evri parcel services, and expanded banking functions for both personal and business customers. The branch has also grown its team, welcoming additional staff to meet increasing demand - including the recently appointed new branch manager, Steph Stephens.

The addition of the Hailsham Banking Hub, currently operating from within the Post Office premises as an interim solution, has further strengthened the site’s role in the town centre. Until a permanent location is secured, the Hub continues to provide essential face-to-face banking services from major high street banks on a rotating basis - offering vital support to residents affected by recent local bank closures such as Lloyds and Halifax.

"We've seen how the loss of local bank branches can leave communities disconnected from essential services," said Cllr Colin Mitchell, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Post Office Committee. "That’s why it’s so important to have facilities like this, where people can speak to someone in person, carry out banking tasks and get the help they need. Today’s visit reaffirmed just how critical these services are."

Hailsham Town Council has played an active role in securing the Banking Hub for the town and continues to support the ongoing development of both the Post Office and financial services under its roof. The council recognises the value of having face-to-face support available in a central, accessible location.

"We’re committed to protecting and enhancing services that matter to our residents," added Cllr Mary Laxton. "We encourage residents to keep making full use of what’s on offer, because that’s how we ensure these vital services remain on our High Street for years to come."

Further information on the services available at the Hailsham Post Office and Banking Hub can be found by visiting the Town Council’s website: www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk.