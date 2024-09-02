Town Crier Tea Party raises funds for Alzheimer’s Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local home care team at Bluebird Care Worthing, recently hosted a tea party to raise money for dementia support charity Alzheimer’s Society.

The tea party welcomed people from across the Worthing area to bring their home-baked treats, sample the creations of others, and engage in discussion on the importance of care in the community.

Worthing Town Crier and former Mayor of the Borough of Worthing, Bob Smytherman, joined the tea party as a delightful special guest, arriving in traditional town crier regalia of elaborately decorated robes, white breeches, black boots, and a tricorn hat.

The Worthing Town Crier entertained attendees with a demonstration of the traditional town crier bellringing and call of “Oyez, Oyez, Oyez!”, an Anglo-Norman word meaning ‘listen’, which would have been used to attract attention before town criers made public announcements to audiences in the street.

Bluebird Care Worthing Care Team and Worthing Town Crier.

Tea party guests thoroughly enjoyed the entertainment and the opportunity to learn more about the traditional history of town criers in Worthing.

Almost 15,000 people across West Sussex live with dementia – and Bluebird Care Worthing supports many of these people and their families to stay safe and well in the comfort of their own home. Alzheimer’s Society supports those with the condition and their families with advice and practical support as well as funding vital research to try to find a cure for dementia.

Bluebird Care Worthing had been sharing local invitations for the tea party and encouraging donations to their fundraising efforts for several weeks ahead of the event. Attendees also took part in fun activities, such as guessing how many sweets were in a jar, to raise further donations on the day, totalling £75.

Bluebird Care Worthing have planned to continue raising money for Alzheimer’s Society through a sponsored walk in September, which they will be posting further details of on their social media.

Bluebird Care Worthing is part of the wider Bluebird Care national network of 220 home care providers. The organisation has been raising £50,000 for Alzheimer’s Society in a national fundraising pledge – the Worthing team’s funds will contribute towards this important mission.

Lauren Betsworth, Registered Care Manager at Bluebird Care Worthing, said: “Our tea party guests, and the entire team, thoroughly enjoyed our visit from the Worthing Town Crier and greatly appreciated the added spark of history and tradition that he brought to an already fantastic day!”

“At Bluebird Care Worthing, we care for and support many people in the local community living with dementia. The work of Alzheimer’s Society is crucial for ensuring that everyone living with the condition is able to benefit from excellent, high-quality care, and we are incredibly proud to have contributed to raising money for such an important cause.”