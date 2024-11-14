Toy story: West Sussex housebuilder is asking for donations to help children living in poverty this Christmas
The developer is teaming up with registered charity, The Toy Appeal, which was founded by Dee and Chris Drake in 2013 to help provide Christmas toys to children from two to 17 years old who are living in poverty.
Social workers, schools, women’s refuges, food banks and drop-in centres can refer a child or family to The Toy Appeal, which is dedicated to helping children in poverty experience the magic of Christmas.
Thanks to supporters’ generous donations, each child will receive a festive red sack of toys that will include a main present together with a stocking filler, board game or puzzle, an arts and crafts item, soft toy, ball or sports item and two books.
“This can be such a difficult time of year for many people, and the work done by The Toy Appeal is incredible,” said Tammy Bishop, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southampton Division. “We are delighted to be supporting the charity this Christmas and we hope that people will help us by donating to our appeal.
“Taking part couldn’t be easier. Just pop one extra toy, game or book in your basket when you’re doing your Christmas shopping. Then simply bring your unwrapped gifts to one of our developments and drop it off at the show home. That way, we can help ensure every child has something to open on Christmas morning.”
David Wilson Homes is building new developments across West Sussex including Sylvan Meadows in Arundel and Nursery Fields in North Bersted.