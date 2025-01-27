Tracey faces her fear of open water on new Channel 4 show Fear Clinic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tackling her phobia of open water, Tracey Rice is set to appear on Channel 4’s new documentary series Fear Clinic – which aims to cure people in one session.

Tracey, who works at the University of Chichester as a Contracts Administrator, appears in episode 2 of the series, which airs at 8pm on Tuesday, January 28.

The show sees Tracey and others with debilitating phobias attend a special clinic in Amsterdam, where they will undergo a cutting-edge psychological treatment and face their worst fears over 48 hours.

Tracey’s fear of open water – known as thalassophobia – started around age 17, and was so severe that she would feel sick and freeze at the sight of it.

It was when she had her two children – who loved water – that she realised she needed to do something about it, but nothing seemed to work. It was her children’s love of water, coupled with the family’s move from Croydon to coastal West Sussex, that spurred her on to appear on Fear Clinic.

Tracey said: “I saw an advert asking for people with phobias who would like to try a treatment to overcome them, so I responded. To be honest the whole TV show thing didn’t really register to start with as I was just focused on finding a cure.

“We filmed the show a while back so I had put it to the back of my mind but the whole experience was very positive. We were very well looked after and our wellbeing was a priority.

“My colleagues have been so excited and really supportive. They are fascinated about the treatment and how life-changing it has been. They are really pleased I have overcome my fear and can enjoy the beautiful coastline we have here.”

(left) Tracey Rice with her husband Jon in the water and (right) Tracey faced her fears on Channel 4 show

On whether she’ll be watching on Tuesday night, Tracey said: “We have a few friends coming over to watch the episode. Friends and family have already said how proud they are of me for just going through with it. I hope they will be entertained watching it!”

You can watch Tracey on Fear Clinic on Channel 4 on Tuesday, January 28 at 8pm, or on demand on 4od.