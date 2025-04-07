Trail of the Golden Goose at The True CRIME Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family FUN this Easter at The True CRIME Museum… The Trail Of The GOLDEN GOOSE!

Cunning conman ‘Albumen Yolk’ has just pulled off a stunning art theft and now he’s on the run with the priceless ‘GOLDEN GOOSE EGG’.

The police are hot on Albumen’s trail as he moves from one hiding place to another…

All the time leaving clues for his loyal partner in CRIME – YOU!

Trail of the Golden Goose

Come on a wild goose chase this Easter Holiday at The True CRIME Museum, unlock Albumen’s MYSTERY CLUES, solve his 3-D PUZZLES and MIND-BENDERS to lead you to the GOLDEN EGG!

Open Daily: 10am – 5pm

Event runs: Saturday 5th – Monday 21st April 2025

General Admission Prices Apply