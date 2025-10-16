Transition Town Chichester and Chichester Foodbank Community Workshop encourages locals to ‘Grow Their Own’
The workshop highlighted how home growing not only provides fresh, healthy produce, but also saves money and supports both physical and mental wellbeing. Participants learned simple techniques for small-space gardening, including how to make the most of window ledges and balcony planters.
Transition Town Chichester also runs several community garden projects, offering residents a chance to get involved:
- Bishop’s Palace Veg Plot – open Wednesday mornings, 10.00–11.30am
- Oaklands Park Community Garden
- Oaklands Park Community Orchard
“These community gardens bring people together and show that you don’t need a big space to grow your own food,” said Ms. Sander. “It’s rewarding, sustainable, and good for both body and mind.”
For more information about future workshops or to get involved in local gardening projects, contact Transition Town Chichester at [email protected]
Chichester Foodbank
What they do
- They provide food parcels to local people in crisis. Since they opened in 2012, they have distributed over 64,000 parcels (including “Kids Lunch Packs”).
- They operate via a voucher referral system — people receive a voucher from a referring agency which can then be redeemed for food support.
- They depend on community support: donations of food, money, and volunteers.
