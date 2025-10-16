Transition Town Chichester and Chichester Foodbank Community Workshop encourages locals to ‘Grow Their Own’

By Makaela Papworth
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 13:58 BST
Keely and Juliaplaceholder image
Keely and Julia
People gathered at Chichester Foodbank this morning for a special “Grow Your Own” workshop led by Julia Sander from Transition Town Chichester and Keely, Participation Manager (Chichester Foodbank) The event, which began at 10.30am, aimed to inspire people to start growing their own fruit and vegetables — whether in gardens, allotments, or even on a sunny windowsill.

The workshop highlighted how home growing not only provides fresh, healthy produce, but also saves money and supports both physical and mental wellbeing. Participants learned simple techniques for small-space gardening, including how to make the most of window ledges and balcony planters.

Transition Town Chichester also runs several community garden projects, offering residents a chance to get involved:

  • Bishop’s Palace Veg Plot – open Wednesday mornings, 10.00–11.30am
  • Oaklands Park Community Garden
  • Oaklands Park Community Orchard
People getting involvedplaceholder image
People getting involved

“These community gardens bring people together and show that you don’t need a big space to grow your own food,” said Ms. Sander. “It’s rewarding, sustainable, and good for both body and mind.”

For more information about future workshops or to get involved in local gardening projects, contact Transition Town Chichester at [email protected]

Chichester Foodbank

What they do

Having fun while learningplaceholder image
Having fun while learning
  • They provide food parcels to local people in crisis. Since they opened in 2012, they have distributed over 64,000 parcels (including “Kids Lunch Packs”).
  • They operate via a voucher referral system — people receive a voucher from a referring agency which can then be redeemed for food support.
  • They depend on community support: donations of food, money, and volunteers.

Please Credit article and Photos Eternal Focus Photography www.eternalfocus.photograhpy

