Transition Town Chichester and Chichester Foodbank Community Workshop encourages locals to ‘Grow Their Own’

Keely and Julia

People gathered at Chichester Foodbank this morning for a special “Grow Your Own” workshop led by Julia Sander from Transition Town Chichester and Keely, Participation Manager (Chichester Foodbank) The event, which began at 10.30am, aimed to inspire people to start growing their own fruit and vegetables — whether in gardens, allotments, or even on a sunny windowsill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshop highlighted how home growing not only provides fresh, healthy produce, but also saves money and supports both physical and mental wellbeing. Participants learned simple techniques for small-space gardening, including how to make the most of window ledges and balcony planters.

Transition Town Chichester also runs several community garden projects, offering residents a chance to get involved:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop’s Palace Veg Plot – open Wednesday mornings, 10.00–11.30am

– open Wednesday mornings, 10.00–11.30am Oaklands Park Community Garden

Oaklands Park Community Orchard

People getting involved

“These community gardens bring people together and show that you don’t need a big space to grow your own food,” said Ms. Sander. “It’s rewarding, sustainable, and good for both body and mind.”

For more information about future workshops or to get involved in local gardening projects, contact Transition Town Chichester at [email protected]

Chichester Foodbank

What they do

Having fun while learning

They provide food parcels to local people in crisis. Since they opened in 2012 , they have distributed over 64,000 parcels (including “Kids Lunch Packs”).

to local people in crisis. Since they opened in , they have distributed over parcels (including “Kids Lunch Packs”). They operate via a voucher referral system — people receive a voucher from a referring agency which can then be redeemed for food support.

— people receive a voucher from a referring agency which can then be redeemed for food support. They depend on community support: donations of food, money, and volunteers.

Please Credit article and Photos Eternal Focus Photography www.eternalfocus.photograhpy