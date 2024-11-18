Treasurers unveiled at Graylingwell Chapel charity event
Guests brought cherished items from their home for a unique evening of talks, valuations, and the chance to uncover hidden treasures.
Rupert Toovey, Chair of Toovey’s Auctioneers & Valuers in Washington, West Sussex, captivated the audience with his expert knowledge, valuing a range of fascinating and unusual items. Among the most surprising discoveries were a possible sketch by Pablo Picasso, allegedly found in a bin in Paris; a gun from the Wild West-era, and a gold Art Deco matchbook valued at £2,000, which had been unearthed in 1920s clothing bought in a charity shop.
The event, generously sponsored by RW Armstrong, Toovey’s and Flintlock Ltd, took place in Graylingwell Chapel. A Grade II building with a rich history. Once part of the former Graylingwell Hospital, the chapel has been lovingly restored by Chichester Community Development Trust, contributing to their continued work in preserving and promoting local heritage.
Helen Reeve, CEO of Sussex Heritage Trust expressed her gratitude for the evening’s success: “We are very grateful to all our guests who supported our fundraising evening on November 14 at Graylingwell Chapel.
"A special thanks to Rupert Toovey for his incredible expertise in valuing so many unusual and fascinating treasurers. This event has raised essential funds for both our charities, ensuring the continued protection of Sussex’s heritage.”
All funds raised will support Sussex Heritage Trust’s work in safeguarding historic buildings across the region and the Chichester Community Development Trust’s mission to create vibrant, sustainable spaces for the people of Chichester.