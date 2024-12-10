Tree festival brings fun and joy to Old Town, Hastings

By Lynda Mary Foy
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 17:40 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 09:16 BST

MORE than 30 decorated Christmas trees drew visitors to St Clement’s Church in the Old Town for its annual celebration.

The Christmas Tree Festival, which was open on the weekends of November 30-December 1, and December 7 and 8, featured illuminated trees of all shapes and sizes on the theme of Festive Fun.

There was also a chance to see the entries lit just by tree light on the evening of December 6.

Light refreshments were available and craft stalls sold soft toys, knitted goods, toiletries and ceramics.

The most popular entry: The African baobab tree.placeholder image
The most popular entry: The African baobab tree.

The event was arranged by the Two Towers Trust, the charity which raises funds to maintain the Old Town churches of St Clement’s and All Saints’ Church.

Trust spokesman Kevin Boorman (correct) said the event was a huge success, raising £1,070 for the church funds. The money was raised by donations and sales.

He thanked everyone for their hard work in organising the event, and stall holders and visitors.

Festival organiser Rosemary Smith said: “It was very well attended despite the stormy weather of the second weekend.”

Sparkling show: Trees cast a warm glow.placeholder image
Sparkling show: Trees cast a warm glow.

Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite tree. About 200 people took part in the ballot, with no. 5 in the shape of an African baobab tree, entered by Sandra Bentall, attracting the most votes.

Visitors included the borough’s Deputy Mayor, Cllr David Whitehill.

Rosemary added: “The standard of the decoration of the trees was by far the best yet. It’s wonderful to see the enthusiasm that people have for taking part in the festival.”

New entries this year included the Royal National Lifeboat Institution; a group of swimmers called the Magic Triangles; the Citadel Project which helps homeless people, and the 13th St Leonards Guides.

Knitted nativity at the tree festival.placeholder image
Knitted nativity at the tree festival.

Entertainment on the first weekend featured the Fipple Consort, a five-piece recorder group, the Winter Warmers Morris dancers, the Two Towers Trust handbell ringers, and the Harmony One Choir.

Music on the second weekend featured Jo and Paul Dengate, a guitar and flute duo; the handbell ringers, and the Old Town churches’ organist, Dr Matt Geer (correct).

