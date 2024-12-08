Tree of Light festive fundraising appeal

The latest Rotary Tree of Light remembrance dedications.

Cut out application form is available in the print edition of the Hastings and St Leonards Observer every Friday during the Christmas period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Rotary Tree of Light remembrance dedications received:

Angelica Barrow, A loving mother.

Dear Mum and Dad, Isabel and Denis Gallop, Darren Gallop and his late father Michael Gallop, Always remembered.

Late dear husband Brian & Mum, Always in our hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Byne, Vernon Byne, My dearly loved husband Bob Byne , a very dear son Vernon Byne.

Olive & Gordon Eggers, Thinking of our parents, Olive &Gordon Eggers, from Joy & all the family xx.

David Frank Fentiman, In loving memory of my darling husband, father, grandfather.

Frank & Mabs Goddard and friends, In memory of my lovely parents, Frank & Mabs Goddard, always in my heart. Also the 5 dear friends who passed away last year. I miss you all, Carole.

Dinah Sheridan, Dear Friend, always remembered.

Mama, Luvya always.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Bob Harmer, In loving memory of a loving husband , Dad, Grandfather & Great Grandfather.

Graham Hilder, Loving thoughts from Mum, Dad, Janet, Jemma and Hanna.

Trevor Hindson, Mary & Jim Westland, Doreen & Alan Laughlin, Barbara &Trevor Hurford, In loving memory.

Bob, Joyce and Mike, Always loved, forever missed.

Pamela, Always in our thoughts.

Leslie Mills, In memory of my Dad.

Mum & Dad Edwards, Brother-in-Law Bob, Brother Stephen, All very much missed by all families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Barrow, Joan Oakman, Colin Oakman, Melissa Oakman.

Denis O'Keefe, My dear husband, never forgotten.

Kath & Ronald Auborn, In our thoughts.

Margaret Kadri Kirbas, Alan & Marguerite Heath, Joan & Tommy Rea, To special parents gone but not forgotten, always in our hearts.

Pam & Cyril Stapley, Dennis & Avril Rummery, Nan & Grandad Stapely, Remembered with much love.

John and Yvonne Drowley, Forever loved and missed.

Ted & Peggy Coles, Our much-loved parents always in our thoughts. Catherine, Angela & Helen.

John Towner, Always in our hearts.

John & Jacqui Wesley, Remembering Mum & Dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary & Noel Mepham & brother Harry Mum, Dad & Brother never forgotten.

Remembering a wonderful husband, dad, grandad and great grandad always in our thoughts especially at this time of year.