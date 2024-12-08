Tree of Light festive fundraising appeal
The latest Rotary Tree of Light remembrance dedications received:
Angelica Barrow, A loving mother.
Dear Mum and Dad, Isabel and Denis Gallop, Darren Gallop and his late father Michael Gallop, Always remembered.
Late dear husband Brian & Mum, Always in our hearts.
Bob Byne, Vernon Byne, My dearly loved husband Bob Byne , a very dear son Vernon Byne.
Olive & Gordon Eggers, Thinking of our parents, Olive &Gordon Eggers, from Joy & all the family xx.
David Frank Fentiman, In loving memory of my darling husband, father, grandfather.
Frank & Mabs Goddard and friends, In memory of my lovely parents, Frank & Mabs Goddard, always in my heart. Also the 5 dear friends who passed away last year. I miss you all, Carole.
Dinah Sheridan, Dear Friend, always remembered.
Mama, Luvya always.
Robert Bob Harmer, In loving memory of a loving husband , Dad, Grandfather & Great Grandfather.
Graham Hilder, Loving thoughts from Mum, Dad, Janet, Jemma and Hanna.
Trevor Hindson, Mary & Jim Westland, Doreen & Alan Laughlin, Barbara &Trevor Hurford, In loving memory.
Bob, Joyce and Mike, Always loved, forever missed.
Pamela, Always in our thoughts.
Leslie Mills, In memory of my Dad.
Mum & Dad Edwards, Brother-in-Law Bob, Brother Stephen, All very much missed by all families.
Dennis Barrow, Joan Oakman, Colin Oakman, Melissa Oakman.
Denis O'Keefe, My dear husband, never forgotten.
Kath & Ronald Auborn, In our thoughts.
Margaret Kadri Kirbas, Alan & Marguerite Heath, Joan & Tommy Rea, To special parents gone but not forgotten, always in our hearts.
Pam & Cyril Stapley, Dennis & Avril Rummery, Nan & Grandad Stapely, Remembered with much love.
John and Yvonne Drowley, Forever loved and missed.
Ted & Peggy Coles, Our much-loved parents always in our thoughts. Catherine, Angela & Helen.
John Towner, Always in our hearts.
John & Jacqui Wesley, Remembering Mum & Dad.
Mary & Noel Mepham & brother Harry Mum, Dad & Brother never forgotten.
Remembering a wonderful husband, dad, grandad and great grandad always in our thoughts especially at this time of year.