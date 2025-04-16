Tree Planted at Duckyls Farm by Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Monday 14 April, Lady Emma Barnard, Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, planted a Red Oak tree at Duckyls Farm Centre & Community Services to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The tree planting took place at the heart of Duckyls Farm, a 100-acre residential care home run by the Diagrama Foundation, supporting adults with learning disabilities. Residents, service users and staff gathered to honour the occasion and reflect on the enduring legacy of peace and resilience that VE Day represents.

Victory in Europe (VE) Day, celebrated on 8 May, marks the formal end of World War II in Europe in 1945, when Allied forces accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany.

As well as the residential care home, Duckyls Farm is home to Diagrama Day Opportunities, a day service hub and outreach provision supporting people with learning disabilities, physical and sensory impairments, acquired brain injuries, and/or autism across Sussex. The Farm enables individuals to engage with nature and animals in meaningful, therapeutic ways that support personal development and wellbeing.

Andrew who helped make the bird box with the Lord-Lieutenant and Diagrama CEO - credit Alexander Brattell

Adults attending the Diagrama Day Opportunities were thrilled to present the Lord-Lieutenant with a handmade bird box, created during their woodwork sessions.

“It was an honour to welcome Lady Emma Barnard to Duckyls Farm for such a meaningful occasion,” said David McGuire, Chief Executive of Diagrama Foundation. “The commemorative Red Oak stands as a lasting symbol of gratitude and remembrance. It was a pleasure to share the unique atmosphere of life on the farm and for His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant to meet some of the incredible individuals we support every day.”

For more information about Duckyls Farm and the services provided by Diagrama Foundation, please visit: www.diagramafoundation.org.uk

If you would like to support the residents at Duckyls Farm, you can view their Amazon Wishlist here: https://linktr.ee/diagramaamazonwishlist