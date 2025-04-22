Trek Cambodia for St Catherine’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Catherine’s Hospice is hosting an incredible five day sponsored trek to Cambodia in October 2026 and now the local charity is looking for 28 adventurous trekkers to join them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelling and trekking between Saturday 10 and Sunday 18 October 2026, you will trek through rice paddies, jungles and traditional villages. Encountering mountains, rivers, waterfalls and Buddhist sites, this captivating jungle adventure will offer you a unique glimpse into Cambodian life - culminating in a day to explore the magnificent Angkor Wat complex.

With limited spaces available, it’s an unforgettable way for you to experience an amazing journey whilst raising money to support your local hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Butler, Events Fundraiser is managing the trek for St Catherine’s. She said, “This is more than just a trek - it’s a chance to challenge yourself, remember someone you love, and raise vital funds so that St Catherine’s can continue providing compassionate end-of-life care to those who need it most.”

An unforgettable adventure awaits!

When you register you will have a choice of fundraising £4,000 for the trip, or £2,000 if the trip costs are covered personally.

Interested in finding out more? St Catherine’s invites you to join them for an exclusive information evening on Wednesday 7 May 2025 at the hospice between 6.30pm and 8pm.

The information evening will give you the chance to hear more details about the trek from partner travel company, Different Travel, to learn how St Catherine’s fundraising team will offer support with fundraising for this epic challenge, and also an opportunity to hear from a supporter who has trekked abroad for the hospice before as they share their experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookings for the trek will also open at the information evening.

Take on an amazing challenge for your local hospice

To attend the Trek Cambodia open evening at St Catherine’s Hospice, Grace Holland Avenue, RH11 9SL, please contact Emma Butler in St Catherine’s Fundraising Team on 01293 447361, fill out the webform or email [email protected]