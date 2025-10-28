Tributes paid to Rodmell’s ‘true pioneer’ of the British wine industry

He is survived by his wife Chris and four children, Kate, Emily, Tom and Toby.

Peter Hall was a leading figure in the English wine industry. He was often called the 'father of the contemporary English wine scene.'

He founded the Breaky Bottom vineyard in Sussex and was known for his unique and influential style of winemaking. The vineyard will continue under the family's management. His legacy remains that of a true pioneer and a 'maverick' of the industry.

Breaky Bottom and Peter Hall became household names locally and internationally in the wine trade. He spent more than 50 years cultivating his vineyard at Breaky Bottom.

Peter was born on April 21, 1943, in Gloucestershire. Educated in geography and geology, he studied agriculture at Newcastle University. His early family life was shaped by a blend of British and French heritage. A good friend, Vic Ient from Lewes took up the tale: "I first met Peter Hall in the mid-1980s when he was a wine waiter at Kenward's restaurant in Pipe Passage in Lewes. He was a great friend of the owner John Kenward.

"We had arrived for dinner, having heard of the reputation for good food at this restaurant. We looked at the menu and wine list and selected a mid-range French white wine. The wine waiter, Peter Hall, arrived at our table. I didn't know him at the time. We said we’d like the French Sauvignon Blanc. Peter quickly retorted in his uniquely classic, engaging well-spoken voice, “So you're not going to have some of our local English wine?” I meekly replied, “Oh yes, yes, we'll have the English wine”.

"Peter came back to the table at one point and asked if we enjoyed the wine and he was delighted when I genuinely said it was excellent. I had met an engaging, interesting person over this wine incident, and I never forgot him."

The vineyard was established in 1974 when Peter was married to his first wife, Diana. He later married Chris Lowe.

Vic explained how his own son, James, was great friends with Chris’s son Keith from schools at Iford and Kingston and they got to know her very well. She became Peter's second wife.

Vic went on: "One day, some years later, I was in Lewes and met Chris. She said she and Peter were married and living at Breaky Bottom. She invited me up. I'm a keen cyclist and in those days, I had no trouble cycling up the hills onto the Downs to see them. I always remember the first time I crested the hill above Breaky Bottom and looked down into the valley at the farmhouse and vineyard. It was one of the most beautiful sights I'd seen on the Downs - it lifted my heart to see the vineyards and farm buildings nestling peacefully in the fold of the Downs.

"Arriving at the farm, I was warmly welcomed and in an instant Chris produced coffee and we immediately fell into conversation seated beside big wide windows looking out across their courtyard and further to the vineyard. Peter's stories about wine making and the development of their vineyard were fascinating."

As the years passed, Peter and Breaky Bottom endured floods, plagues of pheasants, stray herbicide, soggy summers and fruitless harvests. Through it all Peter continued with his meticulous work: tending the vines by hand, labelling each bottle, ensuring that every aspect of the vineyard came under his design and his vision. In his later years Peter was internationally recognised as one of the foremost English winemakers of his generation, a legendary storyteller, and a lover of art and culture”.