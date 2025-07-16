Tributes to a man who was ‘the heart and soul’ of Buxted Football Club

A Buxted Football Club spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Butcher. An ambassador for Buxted FC for decades, a true gentleman and a sportsman.

"Our thoughts go out to his family at this time. The man, the legend. Mr Buxted - will be missed so dearly by all, past and present. Rest in peace."

Five years ago the football club announced that they had officially renamed the clubhouse the David Butcher Pavilion.

They said David had been a valuable part of the club for over 50 years. He had dedicated his life to the club and was always a key member. A spokesman said: "If it wasn't for him, the club would not be the success it is today."

Dave Butcher was also well known and admired during his employment at the former Buxted Chicken factory, On social media, on behalf of her dad, Charlotte Walker said: "This news has knocked me for six. A few words about Butch. A great mate. I had the honour of knowing him for 60 years. I will always remember Buxted Chicken in the 70s, great times. Buxted Boys Club held fabulous memories, also with Dave."

Nephew Darren Butcher said: "Pretty hard to process this news, still in shock. Uncle Dave did a lot for me, taking me to watch Liverpool and to watch Sussex Cricket. He had such a great memory, could always listen to his stories. In recent years, more than ever, he would do a lot of reminiscing about his two brothers, Ade (my dad) and Julian. Always loved and missed them very much."

Son Julian said: "Football, the club was his life, he gave his life to it. He was always good for catching up on local news." While his spell at the chicken factory was also remembered by Alf Smith who posted: "So sad - first met Butch at Buxted Chicken Factory as a 16-year-old. Always had time for you. A great man.”

Chris Vincent recalls playing football for the club although he said he gave up a while ago. He said he knows Buxted would not be the club it is today without Butch's graft, passion and dedication.

Dave was summed up by the words: "Butch - you were the heart and soul of Buxted Football Club."