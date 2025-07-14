Tributes to Eastbourne Rotarian Elizabeth Wilton

Tributes have been paid to Elizabeth Wilton, who served as a Rotarian in Eastbourne for 34 years.

Elizabeth worked - and was incredibly highly regarded - at St Andrew's Prep School in Meads where she worked with husband John for many years.

Outside School, Rotary was very important to Elizabeth. She joined the Rotary Club of Eastbourne Sovereign in 1991 at a time when there were few women in Rotary and many clubs were still very much men only.

Elizabeth was elected Club President of her Club in 2004-5 and again in 2013-14. Soon she was also serving at District level and completed eight years as Conference Registration Officer.

Liz with fellow Rotarian Peter Lindsey

She was a wonderful support in 2008-9 when husband John was District Governor and on several occasions accompanied him during Rotary projects in India and when visiting the USA and Canada

Elizabeth was awarded a (PHF) Paul Harris Fellowship twice and an award from a club in India for 'Outstanding efforts in the field of service to humanity.'

A few years later Elizabeth was elected as an Assistant District Governor.

She lived in East Dean with devoted husband John.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 27 at 11.30am at St Andrew's Prep School, where Liz worked and was fondly loved.

If you wish to attend, please email [email protected]