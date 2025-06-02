TrinityFest on the Green set to bring Chichester together in celebration

With just under two weeks to go, Chichester Cathedral is inviting everyone to gather on Sunday 15th June 2025 for TrinityFest on the Green – a free community celebration to mark its 950th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Trinity Sunday in honour of the Feast of the Holy Trinity, to which the ancient Cathedral is dedicated, this vibrant outdoor event also coincides with Father’s Day. From 11:00am to 4:00pm, the Cathedral Green will come alive with music, creativity and community spirit, offering something for all ages.

Throughout the day, live performances will provide the soundtrack to the celebrations – from the uplifting rhythms of steel pans and a powerful performance from the Two Colours Ukrainian Women’s Choir, to the gentle joy of Boogie with Baby, hosted by Chichester Festival Theatre. The day also features a performance from Emily Frances Cook, vocalist and front woman for the much-loved band The Deloreans. Meanwhile, Bubbles Man UK will make magical appearances through the day with his crowd-pleasing bubble artistry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can look forward to free creative activities led by local cultural partners, including West Dean, Chichester Pride, the Festival of Chichester and the Family Arts Network. From face painting and puppet making to flag decorating and the chance to meet costumed interpreters from the Weald & Downland Living Museum, there’s plenty to spark young imaginations.

The city will come together to celebrate the Cathedral's 950th anniversary

Food lovers can indulge in a selection of local, independent food stalls, offering everything from Hu Bay Satay’s flavourful skewers and classic hot dogs to freshly made crêpes and artisan coffee. The Cathedral’s Cloisters Kitchen will also be firing up the grill with sizzling barbecue favourites in the peaceful Cloisters Garden.

Whether you’re drawn by the music, the food or simply the chance to soak up the celebratory atmosphere in a truly historic setting, no booking is required and entry is free. Bring a picnic blanket, gather with friends and family, and enjoy a day that brings together the best of Chichester’s creative and cultural community.

A spokesperson at Chichester Cathedral, said: “TrinityFest on the Green is a celebration of everything that makes Chichester such a wonderful city - its creativity, diversity and sense of community. We are proud to be welcoming people from across the city and beyond to celebrate our 950th anniversary. We are also grateful to the many local organisations and businesses helping to make this day one of joy, belonging and togetherness for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the festivities, the Cathedral will host a special Trinity Sunday Eucharist at 10.00am, led by The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester. With glorious music sung by the Cathedral Choir, the service will mark this extraordinary milestone in the Cathedral’s history – and everyone is warmly invited to attend.

TrinityFest on the Green at Chichester Cathedral

TrinityFest on the Green is supported by Stagecoach and Henry Adams, and is part of the Chichester950 programme - a year-long series of events celebrating 950 years since the Cathedral’s relocation from Selsey to Chichester in 1075.

To find out more, visit: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/Chichester950.