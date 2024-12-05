Trio of cash grants give big boost to Sussex communities

Three good causes received a welcome cash boost when community-conscious colleagues at Tesco Horsham Extra handed out grants worth £7,500.

Reaching Families, a West Sussex-based charity that provides a support network across Horsham for families of children with special educational needs and disabilities, received a donation of £5,000.

In addition, QE 2 (Horsham) Trust was able to celebrate after receiving a cheque for £1,500. Their Healthy Living Project teaches students how to contribute to their own healthy lifestyles by understanding how to lead healthy lives through diet, exercise and personal hygiene.

The third good cause to be awarded funds was Status Education CIC. Their project is to help people of all ages who have neurodiversity or who are awaiting diagnosis received £500.

The funding came from Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, which supports many Horsham community projects and good causes, giving away thousands of pounds.

Sean Mullins, Store Manager at Tesco Horsham Extra, said: “We are delighted to support these incredible local initiatives. At Tesco, we are committed to making a positive difference in our community, and it’s heartening to see the impact of our Stronger Starts scheme.

“All of these groups are doing remarkable work, and we are proud to contribute to their efforts. We encourage our shoppers to continue supporting local groups by participating in the Stronger Starts scheme.”

Horsham shoppers can use the Stronger Starts scheme to support local groups by dropping the Tesco community token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

More information about Stronger Starts is available at https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk