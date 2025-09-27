Truly grilliant effort from family-run business to help village school

A West Sussex village school’s fundraising was in jeopardy until a nearby family-run business stepped in to help to ignite their efforts.

William Penn Primary School in Coolham, near Horsham, relies on a BBQ to serve tasty sizzling food at many of its events. However, during their summer fair in July the equipment broke and was not repairable.

Stephanie May-Hills, secretary of the school’s PTA, contacted Old Barn Garden Centre down the road in Dial Post for help. The Tates-run site came up trumps and supplied the charity with a brand new, state-of-the-art gas barbeque which should give many years’ service.

The Broil King was delivered to the school and gratefully received by Headteacher Colin Brookes and some children from the Brooks Green Road’s school (pictured).

Colin Brookes, William Penn’s Head Teacher, Rachael Barnes from Old Barn Garden Centre with Evie, Zachery, Bethany, Fraser, Max, Oscar, Jack, Harry and Lyla from the Coolham village school.

“The school were clearly over the moon at receiving the equipment”, said Tates’ executive director Benjamin Tate. “We wish them well with it and look forward to seeing sizzling photos when they use it for their fireworks display night and other school events.”