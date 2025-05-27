Try the new footgolf at Goffs Park, Crawley

Tee Time at Goffs Park has recently introduced footgolf as well as its pitch and putt golf for visitors to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new nine hole footgolf course is fun for all the family and costs £5 per person. The nine hole pitch and putt golf is priced at £5 for adults and £2.50 for children including hire of the clubs.

Operating on weekends and holidays from 10am to 6pm, as well as being regularly open on days when the weather is good, the Tee Time kiosk also offers a range of hot and cold drinks, snacks and ice creams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Goffs Park is the oldest park in Crawley. It is a great place for a day out where visitors can enjoy the new footgolf and pitch and putt courses, or relax in the sunshine with an ice cream.”

Goffs Park is set in more than 20 hectares of woodland, lawns and conservation habitats. Goffs Park has held the prestigious Green Flag award for 16 years.