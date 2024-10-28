Tunnel vision: an inside view of repair work

Community representatives from the Marshlink Community Rail Partnership have been given an escorted tour of the work taking place inside Ore tunnel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the group were shown the repairs to the inside of the tunnel on a visit arranged by Network Rail.

Suzanne Horgan from the Friends of Ore Station and John Spencer from the Friends of Winchelsea Station joined Marshlink line chair Kevin Boorman, Marshlink line officer Paul Bromley and 1066 line officer Andy Pope on the trip on Friday (25 October).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a safety briefing and after being provided with personal protective equipment, the group were taken along the tracks to see inside the tunnel.

Escorted visit inside Ore tunnel

Marshlink line chair Kevin Boorman said: “It was great that Network Rail and the contractors were able to let members of the Marshlink Community Rail Partnership, which included local community representatives, access to the worksite in the tunnel to see exactly what was being done.

“It is clearly a massive undertaking, with a lot of staff, plant and machinery on site. It is really good to see such investment on the line; although disruptive to travellers and those living, working and studying in the area this work will help guarantee the future of this vital rail link.”

Suzanne Horgan added: “It was an experience with the amount of skilled collaborations with various organisations and the health and safety structure and the number of people to carry out the essential work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am absolutely delighted, they want to give something back to the community and are going to give me labour at the community garden plus donations with wood and other items which we can recycle.”

Members of the Marshlink Community Rail Partnership inside Ore tunnel

The Marshlink line is currently closed with replacement bus services and shuttle train services taking passengers along the route between Hastings and Ashford International.

The work started on Saturday, October 19 and is due to be finished on Sunday, November 3.

The plans include:

Replacing 700 yards of track through the tunnel 1,402-yard (1,282 m) long tunnel, and around the Ore area

Refurbishing 4 sets of switches and crossings to improve reliability

Repairing the footbridge at Ore station and the Briscoe Road bridge in Guestling

Surveys and maintenance of embankments/cuttings to prevent landslips

Maintenance of drainage culverts between Winchelsea and Hastings

All the work is scheduled to be finished by Monday, November 4.