Tuppenny Barn’s solar windfall

Staff and volunteers at Tuppenny Barn are thrilled with the solar panels recently donated to the Southbourne-based horticultural education charity.

“The 10 ground-level re-used solar panels, and a battery pack, installed by Mike Turner, former owner of Solarvoltaics and his team will make a huge difference in the charity's electricity bills and we will be able to have heating in the education centre this winter. You can imagine how well this has been received by both staff and the volunteers,” said Maggie Haynes, CEO Tuppenny Barn.

“We will also use the renewables as part of our sustainability resources when teaching young people about this important topic. We are hugely grateful to Mike and his team for this generous installation in the knowledge of the difference it will make,” she added, noting that, “with the cost of electricity having risen substantially in the past few years, Tuppenny Barn has not been able to afford to heat their education centre for the last two winters.

This has meant those working inside having to wear extra layers or jackets. The staff were exceedingly good natured about the situation in the knowledge that the charitable activities were afforded the priority needed to continue running.”