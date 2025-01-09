Turn Blue Monday Orange at Littlehampton Wave!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blue Monday is often called the most depressing day of the year, but one local resident is flipping the script and turning it into a day of action, connection, and hope! On Monday 20th January, athlete Mark Walford (41), who lives in Ford, will embark on a unique training event at Littlehampton Wave in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK. Between 7am and 3pm, Mark aims to complete the following every hour: • 400m swim • 15-minute cycle on a static bike in reception • 15-minute run on the treadmill.

This might sound like a daunting task but it’s all part of Mark’s training for a far greater challenge he’s set himself in June, which is to complete 24 triathlons in 24 hours!

Mark works as a health and safety trainer and has delivered training in hundreds of care homes over the last 20 years. He said: “Having seen first hand the effects of dementia on thousands of people, I’m driven to be a part of the journey towards a cure. Statistically, 1 in 2 people in the UK will be touched by dementia, either personally or in a close loved one.

“By challenging myself to do something that seems crazy but also achievable, I can raise money and awareness of the work of the UK’s leading dementia research charity.”

Mark Walford

Mark is also passionate about promoting physical activity and social connection as key steps to cognitive health. Local residents and members of The Wave are encouraged to pop in and cheer him on on the day, and anyone keen to challenge themselves can get involved by swimming, cycling and running alongside Mark.

The participant with the most impressive effort (physical or donation) will take home a signed Jessica Learmonth MBE training top, a memento from an Olympic gold medallist.

This is a chance to support Alzheimer’s Research UK while taking part in a challenge that embodies resilience and hope, and flips the script on a depressing January day.

To support Mark, turn up at The Wave, Sea Road, Littlehampton BN16 2NA on Monday 20th January or visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-walford-24hour-tri

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, or to find out more about fundraising for the charity, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org.