Turn over a new leaf this autumn with the Age UK shop in Polegate

With the weather cooling down and summer coming to an end, the Age UK shop in Polegate is encouraging locals to make room for their new season wardrobes by having a clear out and donating any unwanted, good quality items.

From the summer clothes your kids have now outgrown, to the floral dress you no longer wear, the Age UK shop in Polegate urgently needs clothing donations which can be sold on to be loved again, raising much-needed funds for older people.

As well as freeing up space in your home and wardrobe, donating to Age UK’s charity shops is a great way of recycling unwanted items and reducing waste. So far this year donations to the Charity’s shops have avoided over 2 million kilos going into landfill and saved over 28 million kilos of CO2e[i].

Locals will not only be joining the sustainable movement by recycling unwanted items, but can also get set for the season ahead with a range of pre-loved bargains available including clothing, accessories, toys, books and homeware. Age UK hopes to encourage more people to shop sustainably and has created a list of tips to help get people started*.

Supporting Age UK shops by purchasing and donating items helps to raise funds to support older people. Money raised from the Charity’s shops goes towards Age UK’s vital services, including the Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline.

Rachael Gale-Reid, Shop Manager at the Age UK shop in Polegate said: “Now is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf and kick start your sustainable autumn. We’re encouraging everyone in the community to have a clear out and donate any quality items they no longer need.

“People can also get their hands on a range of bargains in store, perfect for updating your autumn looks and injecting some new style this season.

“Donating clothes to the Age UK Polegate shop, not only ensures that items can be reused and live for longer, but funds raised from donations and sales ensure that the Charity can support more older people across the country.”

When donating items, the Age UK Polegate shop is also encouraging people to make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods.

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales. To find your nearest Age UK shop visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops Shoppers can also pick up items via Age UK’s eBay page www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk