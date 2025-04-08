Turning Pointe's production of Beauty and the Beast is a roaring success!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

140 local children from Turning Pointe School of Dance took to the stage on 4th and 5th April at the New Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint College. Beauty and the Beast is the dance school's latest production, having built a reputation over the past 60 years for producing spectacular story ballets. The show included ballet, tap, contemporary, modern, acro and musical theatre numbers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One special feature of this production was the strength of the all-female principal cast, who took on the roles of the Beast, Gaston and Belle's Father with conviction, maturity and professionalism.

Turning Pointe Principal, Lianne Carter commented: "Although we have boys in the school, there weren't any males of the right age who wanted to audition for principal roles. We need not have worried though, as our female students blew us away at the auditions, and because they all know each other really well, there was great onstage chemistry between the main characters."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miranda Francis, aged 18 from Lewes, has been dancing with Turning Pointe since she was 4 years old and played the role of the Beast, she said: "Working on Beauty and the Beast has been incredibly rewarding and memorable. The wonderful teachers at Turning Pointe are supportive and push us to be our best selves, transforming my dancing and confidence on and off-stage. Their guidance enabled me to fully immerse myself in the character, and performing their excellent choreography was an absolute dream! I would love to do it all again."

The tavern scene from Turning Pointe's production of Beauty and the Beast

Turning Pointe has received amazing feedback regarding the show, with Gary from Big Image Photography saying that it was his "favourite show that he has photographed so far this year." Parents were overjoyed to watch their children perform, with Liana Richards from Barcombe writing: "Watching the girls in Beauty and the Beast was pure magic. The costumes, the theatre, the atmosphere—it was all amazing. Seeing our daughters and their friends light up on stage, full of confidence and joy was so moving.

"They’ve grown so much through this experience, not just as dancers but as part of a team. They’ve loved every moment—learning new styles, supporting each other, and being part of something truly special. The Turning Pointe teachers are a huge part of their lives and have created a dance school that is truly kind, creative and inspirational."

Turning Pointe is run by Lianne Carter (Principal) and Nisa Carter (Vice Principal).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning Pointe provides dance classes at studios in Haywards Heath, Lewes, Lindfield, Barcombe and Plumpton.

The wolves from Turning Pointe's production of Beauty and the Beast

Boys and girls are accepted from 18-months-old all the way up to Advanced level, including specialist adult classes.

Classes are offered in ballet, tap, contemporary, modern, acro and musical theatre. For more information, please contact Turning Pointe’s Office Manager on [email protected] or 07947 803105.

"