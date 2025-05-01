TV chef Rosemary Shrager to pass through Sussex on 450-mile cycle challenge to help combat food poverty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV chef Rosemary Shrager will next month embark on a gruelling 450-mile cycle ride from Land’s End in western Cornwall to the White Cliffs of Dover in east Kent to help raise funds and awareness for food poverty charities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

74-year-old Rosemary hopes her mighty ‘Two Wheels for Meals’ challenge will raise at least £100,000 for Hendy Foundation, the independent charity affiliated with leading car dealer business Hendy Group. Hendy Foundation is organising the cycle challenge and will allocate 100% of all monies raised to local food poverty and food welfare charities across the south of England.

Rosemary will start her epic two-wheel expedition on Sunday 1 June at Lands End, Sennen Cornwall, TR19 7AA and aims to finish at The White Cliffs of Dover Gift Shop car park, Langdon Cliffs in Dover by Wednesday 18 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To give the fundraising efforts a further boost, on designated ‘rest days’, Rosemary will be conducting live cooking demonstrations and talks for members of the public, including at Wimborne Community Garden during the Wimborne Folk Festival, Dorset, on Saturday 7th June. As well as at selected Hendy dealerships – at Hendy Ford Eastleigh on Monday 9 June, and Hendy Kia Tunbridge Wells on Monday 16 June. On these days, Rosemary will also be visiting charities that are set to benefit from her fundraising efforts.

Two Wheels for Meals

The cooking demonstrations will focus on how to create delicious yet affordable store-cupboard meals, and all those joining the sessions will be able to sample the dishes prepared and donate towards ‘Two Wheels for Meals’.

Anyone wanting to donate in advance to Rosemary’s cycle challenge can visit: https://www.hendyfoundation.org/rosemary-shragers-wheels-for-meals-challenge/

Rosemary Shrager said: “I’ve been wanting to do this cycle challenge for more than 5 years and at last I have found a wonderful group of people who believe in me, in particular, Hendy Foundation, Wispers bikes and Freewheel.co.uk. It has been quite a journey so far, but I’m proud to be doing this challenge for such a worthy cause that is so close to my heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re all so proud of Rosemary and the incredible effort she’s put into her training,” added Rebecca Hendy, Chairperson and Trustee of Hendy Foundation. “Her determination is truly inspiring, and we have every confidence she’ll take on this challenge and succeed. It’s wonderful to see her so committed to making a difference to such an important cause that sadly affects millions of people.”

Rosemary Shrager

Hendy Foundation and Rosemary would like to thank a range of sponsors who have helped facilitate this challenge, including: CitNOW Group, Cox Automotive, GardX, Keyloop, Warranty Admin Services, EMaC, Chefs on Stage and JLR Financial Services.

Since its launch, Hendy Foundation has granted over £350,000 to almost 250 charities in communities that are local to Hendy Group’s car dealerships across Devon, Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire, West Sussex, East Sussex, Surrey and Kent.