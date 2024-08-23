TV comedian Adam Hills helps two Neurokinex Kids clients complete the Superhero Tri Celebrity Race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paralympians move over – Neurokinex Kids neuro rehabilitation clients Jasper, 11 and Abby, 7 are coming through…. The two plucky youngsters, who train at Neurokinex Kids Gatwick, completed the Celebrity Race at the Superhero Tri, powered by Marvel, on Saturday August 17th, led to the finish line by TV comedian and talk show host Adam Hills.

The Superhero Tri, powered by Marvel, is the UK’s only mass participation sports event for people with disabilities. Dedicated to the 16 million people across the UK living with disabilities, this fully inclusive day is an opportunity for anyone living with a disability to experience the thrill of a mass participation sports event.

3,300 people took part, with adults and children with disabilities supported by ‘sidekick’ family and friends to power them around the course. A choice of Full Tri, Half Tri and Sprint Tri distances were available to suit all ages and abilities.

A highlight of the day is the Celebrity Superhero Tri relay, where the Superheroes unite with stars from sport and screen. This year team captains include renowned Channel 4 sports reporter Jordan Jarrett-Bryan, Great British Bake Off runner-up Briony May Williams and eight-time Paralympic equestrian champion Sophie Christiansen.

Jasper and Adam with team captain Adam Hills

The Last Leg presenter Adam Hills got his team of three off to a flying start as he began the relay by swimming 150m before transitioning and handing over to Jasper.

Jasper, 11, relishes a sports challenge and is a member of the Mid-Sussex para-swimming team, has tried his hand at sit-waterskiing, sit-skiing and go-karting. With aspirations to be a pilot or a TV presenter when he’s older, Jasper is a speed demon which came in handy as he took on the 3km bike section of the Sprint Tri before meeting Abby in the transition zone.

Abby, 7, was paralysed by a spinal injury following a car accident when she was just four years old. A sporty youngster, she has adapted well to using her wheelchair and loves swimming and handcycling. This was her first time doing such an event, but she smashed it by with Adam Hills running by her side, she brought Team Adam across the finish line in style!

“I love the Superhero Series events and was really excited to be chosen for Adam Hills’ team this year,” says Jasper. “It was a great day and I have another medal to add to my collection!”

Jasper and Abby with TV comedian Adam Hills at the finish line of the Superhero Tri

“I was nervous but excited as I’ve never done anything like this before,” says Abby. “I wanted to do it as quickly as I could and loved everyone cheering at the finish line!”

“The Superhero Tri is such an important event, being the only mass-participation sporting event of its kind for people with disability,” says Adam Hills, Comedian and TV Presenter. “I love getting stuck in and working with my team superheroes. Jasper and Abby’s training at Neurokinex made Team Adam strong and successful – they’re great kids and did really well on the day.”