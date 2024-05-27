TV Star Denise Van Outen lights up Brighton’s i360 on 50th birthday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton’s upper deck at the i360’s observation tower was transformed into a vibrant roller disco on Saturday, May 25, as TV star Denise Van Outen and DJ and Presenter Jemma Bolt hosted a spectacular DJ event that coincided with Denise's 50th birthday weekend.

Denise and Jemma, who launched the Discoliscious event brand in July 2023, have quickly become renowned for their ultimate party experiences across the UK. This disco featured DJ sets from Denise, Jemma, and warm-up act, DJ Zander, alongside live funky saxophone tunes by the talented Jam Saxx.

With the sun shining brightly over Brighton, the atmosphere was nothing short of fantastic. Attendees enjoyed a perfect blend of music, fun, and festive cheer in a celebration that brought together locals and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the event, Denise said: “Jemma and I were so excited to be bring Discoliscious to Brighton and host our first roller disco at Brighton’s i360 – and it didn’t disappoint. I’ve got family in the city, and I used to live in Hove, so I know how much fun the locals are. It was even better that it was brilliant weather and my birthday weekend. The atmosphere was fantastic.”

Denise and Jemma on DJ decks at Brighton i360.

Denise Van Outen is a celebrated actress, TV presenter, singer, and dancer, known for her work on The Big Breakfast morning show, her role as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, and her memorable performances on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Gogglebox. Her business partner and fellow DJ, Jemma Bolt, is a DJ and presenter and most recognised from her work on Radio X.

The Brighton i360’s roller rink, which opened its doors in August 2023, has added a new dimension to the city’s entertainment scene.