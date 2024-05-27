TV Star Denise Van Outen lights up Brighton’s i360 on 50th birthday weekend
Denise and Jemma, who launched the Discoliscious event brand in July 2023, have quickly become renowned for their ultimate party experiences across the UK. This disco featured DJ sets from Denise, Jemma, and warm-up act, DJ Zander, alongside live funky saxophone tunes by the talented Jam Saxx.
With the sun shining brightly over Brighton, the atmosphere was nothing short of fantastic. Attendees enjoyed a perfect blend of music, fun, and festive cheer in a celebration that brought together locals and visitors alike.
Speaking after the event, Denise said: “Jemma and I were so excited to be bring Discoliscious to Brighton and host our first roller disco at Brighton’s i360 – and it didn’t disappoint. I’ve got family in the city, and I used to live in Hove, so I know how much fun the locals are. It was even better that it was brilliant weather and my birthday weekend. The atmosphere was fantastic.”
Denise Van Outen is a celebrated actress, TV presenter, singer, and dancer, known for her work on The Big Breakfast morning show, her role as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, and her memorable performances on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Gogglebox. Her business partner and fellow DJ, Jemma Bolt, is a DJ and presenter and most recognised from her work on Radio X.
The Brighton i360’s roller rink, which opened its doors in August 2023, has added a new dimension to the city’s entertainment scene.
Katie Lewis, Head of Operations at Brighton i360 says: “Unveiling the roller rink last summer was an exhilarating move for the attraction, and this event was the first official roller disco we have held at the site. We were beyond thrilled to have Denise and Jemma, the dynamic duo behind the sensational Discoliscious brand, to headline this event – and they didn’t disappoint. Coupled with Jam Saxx on the saxophone, they certainly brought the fun to Brighton.”