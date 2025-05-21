Twelve Wealden community projects share a cash windfall

Cash totalling £42,878.86 from Wealden District Council’s Infrastructure and Community Spaces Grants programme has been allocated to various community schemes.

These include East Dean and Friston Cricket Club’s addition of picnic benches and parasols, Horam Parish Council;s installation of a stair-climber for improved accessibility, and Uckfield Millennium Green’s

enhancements to pathways with non-slip surfaces.

Nutley Memorial Trust introduced solar battery storage at the War Memorial Hall, Forest Row Parish Council created an accessible pathway to the playground. Wadhurst Parish Council improved the woodland area by purchasing benches, a dog waste bin, bird and bat boxes.

The funding programme was made available through the Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund.

This initiative aims to enhance local infrastructure, improve community spaces, and create more accessible, sustainable environments for residents and visitors alike.