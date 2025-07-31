Two Green Flags for Arundel

The flags, which are awarded for well-managed parks and green spaces, will soon be flying at Ford Road Cemetery (the first cemetery in the District to receive an award) and at Jubilee Gardens. In line with Greening Arundel’s strategy, both spaces are now geared towards increasing biodiversity and bio-abundance, while protecting and nurturing wildlife at the same time as maintaining good public access. This achievement reflects the commitment of Arundel Town Council and the hard work of the Green Team and Arundel Agenda 21 volunteers alongside Arun District Council’s Parks and Greenspaces Service, MCE Ground Care and the Tivoli Group.

Commenting on the Green Flag Award win, Councillor Carolyn Kenney, Mayor of Arundel said, “the Town Council is delighted to support Greening Arundel, who approach all they do with a passion and enthusiasm that has been transformational. Their imaginative ideas and sheer hard work have created a network of attractive, nature-friendly spaces that we can all be proud of."

The awards came close on the heels of Arundel’s first Great Big Green Week (GBGW). An extravaganza of 25 nature-focussed events held over nine days involving 21 organisations and engaging over 400 individuals. The extensive programme included:

a Community Picnic with sustainable weaving, wild crafting and sunset yoga in the beautiful Community Orchard

a dawn chorus walk and moth morning at the Wetland Centre;

talks on balancing your garden and protecting the River Arun at the Museum, as well as on regenerative farming at Juniper Cafe, four unavoidable truths at the Town Hall and a greener wardrobe at The Swan Hotel

an evening of music and poetry at Tortington Church, and a soundscape of birdsong played to a variety of audiences at St. Nicholas Church

a screening of Six Inches of Soil at the Victoria Institute

Taken together, these events were designed to share information, generate ideas, provide inspiration, expand partnerships, change individual behaviour and galvanise collective action. They achieved that in spades.

To learn more about Greening Arundel, including through a series of films on the GBGW, go to - https://www.greeningarundel.com/great-big-green-week/ To follow the Green Team in action, check out - https://www.facebook.com/ArundelGreenTeam/ and for more information or to join, please contact: [email protected]

1 . Contributed Arundel's Great Big Green Week Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Green Flag Award ceremony in Jubilee Gardens, Arundel Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Prairie-style planting at Jubilee Gardens, Arundel Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Big Green Welcome to Arundel Banner Photo: Submitted