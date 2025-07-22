Two Hastings friends swim the English Channel for charity, A journey of grit, growth and giant waves

Two local women from Hastings, Clare Kedwell and Sarah Branson, have completed an extraordinary challenge that pushed the limits of endurance, friendship and sheer willpower, swimming the English Channel as part of two separate relay teams in support of the children’s charity ‘SwimTayka’.

In a feat they never imagined themselves capable of just a year ago, the two friends joined relay teams “Blue Tide” and “Riptide Racers” to brave one of the world's most iconic and demanding open water crossings. Battling freezing water, strong tides, jellyfish, waves, seasickness, fear and exhaustion, they swam from Samphire Hoe in Dover to Cap Gris-Nez, France, powered by courage, teamwork and an unwavering commitment to making a difference.

Clare’s team, Blue Tide, including Ruben Martinez Arriaga, S.J Makepeace, Rachel Picknell, Clare Kedwell and Sarah Lesting, set off under the glow of July’s Buck Moon at 11:34pm on July 10th, reaching French shores in 16 hours and 15 minutes.

Three nights later, on July 13th at midnight, Riptide Racers, Ellie Bull, Jane Symonds, Sarah Hedley, Sarah Branson, Jane Fryatt and Shin Yi Huang, embarked on their own moonlit journey, landing in France after 17 hours and 34 gruelling minutes.

Sarah Branson

Each swimmer took on one-hour stints, plunging into dark, unpredictable waters from their aptly named support boat, High Hopes, guided by their invaluable boat crew, Simon Ellis and Marilyn Critchley.

For Sarah Branson, the swim was more than a physical test, it was a personal triumph.

“A year ago I could barely swim a length of front crawl,” she said. “I tore my meniscus a few years ago and wanted to show that however old, however broken, we can do hard things. Swimming the Channel is not just about the physical challenge, but the mental belief that we can do this. It’s so powerful to realise that we can do hard things, whatever our age.”

For Clare Kedwell, the feeling of stepping onto French land under her own steam was unforgettable:

Claire Kedwell

“Standing on French land, knowing that we’d got there just by the power of swimming felt incredible. When our families met us back at Dover, it was a big emotional moment too. Looking out to sea now and realising I swam out there, past the horizon, with huge ships passing, gives me a huge sense of pride in what we achieved together.”

Neither Clare nor Sarah had ever done anything like this before. What began as an impulsive decision turned into months of dedication, early morning sea dips, endurance training and ice-cold plunges. Their friendship kept them going as they inspired one another to push harder, swim further and believe in what they could achieve.

Through their efforts, the two teams have already raised more than £28,000 for SwimTayka, a charity providing free swimming lessons and environmental education to underprivileged children living along the world's rivers, lakes and oceans. And the total is still rising.

Support Their Cause:

- Donate to Clare’s fundraiser: https://www.justgiving.com/page/clare-kedwell-1729055645139?utm_source=FB?utm_campaign=009

- Donate to Sarah’s fundraiser: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sarah-branson-1729236215682?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Their story is already inspiring others and they show no signs of stopping. Watch this space. The Riptide Racers have already signed up for a full-length swim of Lake Coniston and are even contemplating the North Channel, from Scotland to Ireland.

As the waves settle and the salt washes off, what remains is something powerful and permanent, proof that with self-belief, teamwork and a little bravery, ordinary people can achieve the extraordinary.