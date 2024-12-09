Two local charities benefit from Hailsham Bonfire Society street collections

Bonfire Society donations were awarded this week at The Crown, Hailsham, to Fundraising Officer, Catrina Hodges of the Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service (WRAS) and Trustee Annemarie Field of the You Raise Me Up charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each received £450. The presentation was made by Honorary Chair of the Hailsham Bonfire Society, Bob Sandalls. Honorary President, Rose Piggott and members of the Society were present.

Captain of Charities, Helen Body said, “I would just like to say what a pleasure it was raising funds for WRAS and You Raise Me Up this year at our annual Bonfire celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to both charities for your help on the night shaking those buckets.

Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service (WRAS) and You Raise Me Up charities benefitted from Hailsham Bonfire Society celebration night street collections

"Thank you to the people of Hailsham for donating so generously and we look forward to raising more funds for good causes in 2025.”

Both charities thanked the Hailsham Bonfire Society for choosing them to benefit from this year’s Bonfire Celebrations in Hailsham on Saturday 19 October.

Catrina said that the charity would be putting the money towards general running costs and Annemarie said they would be putting the money towards counselling a family that had lost a young person.