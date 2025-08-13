Two new ravens at Tilgate Zoo

The Tilgate Zoo family has recently been joined by a pair of young ravens, Corbie and Foghorn, marking an exciting new chapter in the zoo’s history, with the return of ravens to the zoo following the sad loss of the legendary Terry the raven.

Corbie, a male raven, came to Tilgate from a wildlife rescue centre after being hand-reared from a very young age. His name, ‘Corbie’, is a Scottish word for raven or crow.

Foghorn, affectionately known as Foggy, is female and came from a private collection. She earned her name thanks to her deep, resonant call — very different from the familiar ‘caw’ of a crow. She’s already made a name for herself as the more confident and vocal of the two, taking part in walkarounds to meet the public.

Ravens are intelligent, charismatic birds with a rich cultural history. They are also a conservation success story. Once persecuted across the UK, their numbers are now recovering, and wild ravens have even been spotted in Crawley in recent years.

Councillor Michael Jones and Councillor Chris Mullins with one of the new ravens

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, and Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, recently visited the zoo to meet the new arrivals. They also took the opportunity to welcome Pip the porcupine, a friend for existing prickly resident Havana, and the beautiful Weaver birds, famous for their ability to create magnificent, elaborate nests.

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “Ravens have been such a big part of Tilgate’s history and we’re so pleased that they will be part of its future now too. We hope everyone loves Corbie and Foggy as much as we all did Terry the raven who was part of the zoo family for several decades. Come along and say hello over the summer — you might even hear Foggy before you see her!”

Visit our Tilgate Zoo website to find out more about the zoo and our animals, book entry tickets and animal experiences.