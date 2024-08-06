Two volunteers from Worthing represent UK at ‘Roverway 2024’

Harvey Cranford and Matt Pike have just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024.

Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where they immersed themselves in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 to 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Harvey Cranford aged 25, a vehicle inspector said: “I was a participant at the last Roverway in the Netherlands and couldn’t wait to come back as a volunteer. I’m proud to be representing the UK. Norway is such an amazing country and it’s been great to explore it and understand the culture. The scenery and sunsets have been stunning.”

Harvey & Matt joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five-day expedition across Norway.

Matt Pike aged 37, a theatre technical manager said: “This was my first-time volunteering at an international Scout event. I was so proud to be selected to represent the UK. I hope it will be the first of many. I’m the lead volunteer for my part of West Sussex and I hope to inspire lots more Scouts to take on these adventures!”

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Harvey & Matt well by saying: "A massive congratulations to Harvey Cranford and Matt Pike who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life.

"Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others."