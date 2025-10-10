Uckfield based development shortlisted for prestigious housing award

Coronation Place, a new affordable housing development in Uckfield, has been shortlisted for a national housing award.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wealden District Council has delivered the new development on the site of a former sheltered housing scheme for older people. Built in 2025, the scheme provides 20 high-quality, carbon zero ready homes, including 18 for social rent and two available through shared ownership.

Designed to meet the diverse needs of residents, all the properties are accessible to wheelchair users, with two homes built specifically for families with children using wheelchairs. These homes have lifts installed, a unique feature allowing these families the full use of their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes have also been built to exceptionally high environmental standards, with EPC A ratings, high levels of insulation, air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and solar panels to help generate renewable energy. Each property is also equipped with an electric vehicle charging point.

Coronation Place, Uckfield

All properties are now fully completed and occupied, offering residents sustainable and affordable living in a modern, energy-efficient environment.

The Inside Housing’s Best Development Award celebrates outstanding projects in the UK that demonstrate design excellence, community impact, and a commitment to tackling the housing crisis. The Inside Housing Development Awards recognise the schemes and teams crucial to delivering quality and sustainable housing and transforming communities.

Councillor Daniel Manvell, Alliance for Wealden (Labour Party) and lead councillor for Housing, Benefits and Revenues, said, “Being shortlisted for the Best Development Award is a great achievement for the council in our mission to deliver more genuinely affordable council homes for our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am particularly proud of the support we have provided to our disabled residents, with lifts included in two of properties. This life changing feature has brought real dignity and quality of life to these families.

“We wanted to build a community at Coronation Place as well as excellent homes, so we have also been trying good neighbour schemes here for the first time, which have proven highly successful. Being shortlisted for this award is therefore a celebration of both the thoughtful design and community-focused vision behind the project and reflects the council’s commitment to delivering high quality, sustainable developments. Overall, I am extremely proud of this project, and I hope that we can go on to win the award!”

A resident living in one of the new affordable homes at Coronation Place, said, “Our new home has been truly life-changing for our family, our son has a degenerative neurological disease and has struggled all his life at home, this house has provided him not only a safe and secure environment but has given him dignity in even the smallest of tasks, thanks to the thoroughness of the planning of this house he has everything he needs as he grows for it to be fully supportive of his disabilities and to fully integrate him with all aspects of our family life.

“Every member of Wealden council that participated in the planning and building of these homes did an incredible job. Living in this house has meant that we no longer face an uncertain future as our son’s condition progresses, we are incredibly thankful to everyone and hope that more homes like this will be built in the future to help all the children and adults like our son live their lives to fullest.”

The council will find out if they will win the award in November. For more information on Coronation Place, please visit the website or LinkedIn page.