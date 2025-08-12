Uckfield care home dementia residents visit Hampden Park

Excitement was building at Barchester’s Hurstwood View care home in Five Ash Down, Uckfield as staff and residents from our dementia floor went on a day trip in the home’s minibus to enjoy time at Hampden Park in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planned by the home’s Activities Coordinators Lisa and Lisa, staff and residents from the Memory Lane floor which is especially designed for residents living with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Lisa said ‘We stopped off at a fish & chip shop first and some refreshing lemonade.

"We found a beautiful place to sit on one of the garden benches and enjoyed the fish and chips out of the paper, the old way. Then we all went for a lovely walk around the lake, stopping to feed the ducks before heading home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Kirsty said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to places like this for outings. A trip out is so good for the soul, and it is lovely to see one of the dementia resident’s wife’s, Joy, being able to join her husband, John, on the minibus and to enjoy the outing with him.”

John, Joy & Ernie

Resident’s wife, Joy,said: “I am so thankful for days like today when I am able to go for an outing just like old times. The staff that look after my husband, John, are so thoughtful and caring, I can’t thank them enough for all that they do.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

We are holding an Open Day at Hurstwood View on Saturday 6th September from 10am till 4pm. Please join us for a look around our beautifully designed home, there will be plenty of refreshments in our café area, or you can check us out on our Facebook page, Hurstwood View Care Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurstwood View is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care, for respite and permanent care.