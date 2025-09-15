Uckfield care home embraces the seasonal changes

Residents at Hurstwood View in Five Ash Down, Uckfield visited the stunning Sheffield Park in, North Chailey, for their Heritage Open Day. The residents enjoyed the Grade 1 listed garden’s showing off their late summer splendour and changing seasons. Hurstwood View residents wandered around the lake, taking in the open glades showing off gorgeous flora and fauna. The woodlands that surround the parkland showcasing the start of the leaves changing colour for the autumn coming.

Hurstwood View’s homemade cake and hot drinks were savoured on a stop off under one of the large trees. Luckily the sun was still shining on the residents until they all headed back by Hurstwood View’s minibus.

Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View said: “Outings with our residents are really important. To get the chance to keep enjoying the outside, seeing the plants and trees and wildlife, watching them change through the seasons. Our dedicated activity ladies work hard throughout the year to keep our residents immersed in the activities that the residents enjoy. It is amazing the feeling of peace the countryside brings to everyone.”

Our varied life enrichment programme at Hurstwood View keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

