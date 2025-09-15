Uckfield care home embraces the seasonal changes
Hurstwood View’s homemade cake and hot drinks were savoured on a stop off under one of the large trees. Luckily the sun was still shining on the residents until they all headed back by Hurstwood View’s minibus.
Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View said: “Outings with our residents are really important. To get the chance to keep enjoying the outside, seeing the plants and trees and wildlife, watching them change through the seasons. Our dedicated activity ladies work hard throughout the year to keep our residents immersed in the activities that the residents enjoy. It is amazing the feeling of peace the countryside brings to everyone.”
Our varied life enrichment programme at Hurstwood View keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
We are welcoming new residents into Hurstwood View to ensure that we are there for those that need care and support, and have very clear protocols that must be met including a transition period into our home to help keep everyone safe. Please do give us a call on 01825 731700 if you are looking for care or need any further help.
Hurstwood View is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care, residential dementia care and respite care. Please check out our Facebook page Hurstwood View Care Home.
For more information, please contact Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View on01825 731700 or [email protected]