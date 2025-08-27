Uckfield care home gets involved for National Photography Day

Residents at Hurstwood View in Five Ash Down, Uckfield gathered up their cameras for National Photography Day also known as World Photography Day which is celebrated annually on August 19th. The day honour’s the art and science of photography. Our residents went out into our local community to test their skills with digital cameras. They captured nature and wildlife around our local area, where they spotted lots of butterflies, birds and even dragonflies. Many too quick to capture, but lovely to see none the less.

The activity ladies of Hurstwood View, printed off a variety pictures and displayed them on a board for all to see whom comes into Hurstwood View.

Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View said: “Our residents love getting outside and embracing the nature on our doorstep, they really enjoy the peaceful green spaces in the summer when the flowers are in bloom. National Photography Day has a significant role in capturing memories and telling visual stories. Photo’s can influence opinions and evoke emotions which we believe are important to our residents here at Hurstwood View.”

If you wish to see our display board filled with beautiful shots of flowers and wildlife at our care home, Hurstwood View, you can come along to our Open Day on Saturday 6th September from 10.00am till 4.pm. Refreshments will be available all day with entertainment in the afternoon at 2pm with Steve Dunnett. Everyone is welcome. Please visit our Facebook page for more details.

Collage Board

For more information, please contact Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View on01825 731700 or [email protected]