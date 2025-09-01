Uckfield care home gets ready for Care Home Open Day 2025

On Saturday 6th September, Hurstwood View will be opening their doors to the local community to celebrate Care Home Open Day 2025. Visitors, residents and staff will enjoy the ongoing fun at Hurstwood View with live entertainment in the afternoon at 2pm with Stephen Dunnett. His repertoire covers crooners from the Big Band era, such as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. Classic songs from the 50’s all the way to the modern day, come and join us.

This free event, from 10.00am to 4pm on 06.09.2025, is open to the public and is a chance for those living at the home to get to meet their neighbours while offering anyone interested in visiting the home, a chance to find out what life at Hurstwood View is really like. Hurstwood View’s event will involve the whole community and there will be refreshments throughout the whole day.

Care Home Open Day was launched in 2013 by Care England, and is celebrated by care homes across the country.

Kirsty, General Manager at the home, said: “We hope that by opening up Hurstwood View to the local community for a fun day of hospitality and activities, we will strengthen community links and people will begin to question any perceptions they may have had of care homes. We are sure that everyone will be keen to get involved with other events we organise throughout the year!”

Staff will be on hand to speak with anyone wanting to find out more about Hurstwood View, so as well as being a great community gathering, the open day is also the perfect opportunity to learn more about the home and the care services on offer. Visit the home’s web page on www.barchester.com to find out more or call 01825 731700 if you want to get involved before the big day. You can also find us on Facebook under Hurstwood View Care Home.

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Kirsty General Manager at Hurstwood View on01825 731700 or [email protected]