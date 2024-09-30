Uckfield care home makes resident's dream come true
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Betty was invited to come and stay at Hurstwood View for the weekend so she could attend her granddaughter’s wedding. Betty was joined by Jamie the homes Deputy Manager, and Tim their Head of Maintenance on her trip to Hurstwood View.
Once Betty arrived there, the team had the pleasure in meeting Betty, and learning all about this event that was so important to her. The day of the wedding came, and our Care team spent time ensuring Betty was happy with her outfit, hair and makeup.
Betty was able to enjoy the special day and had a wonderful time. The team at Hurstwood View were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to her and her family.
Kirsty Johnson, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Hurstwood View. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams in both homes to make someone’s wish come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Betty was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.