Uckfield care home offers a free monthly toddler group
Kirsty Johnson, General Manager at the home, said: “We love putting on free community events for all. Hurstwood View care home, is a hub of the local community and is integral to engaging everyone on these fun, filled mornings.
Hurstwood View care home has built up excellent reputations within its local communities and regularly holds events and activities.
Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View care home provides Nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.
For more information please contact Kirsty Johnson, General Manager at Hurstwood View on 01825 731700, or email [email protected]