Uckfield care home offers a free monthly toddler group

Residents and staff at Hurstwood View care home in Five Ash Down, Uckfield invite you to our Toddler Group which are laid on every last Thursday of every month. Join us from 10am till 12pm in our beautiful café area. Loads of room for the kids to play and explore with many toys to create adventures with, within our homely comfortable setting. Free refreshments are always available.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Johnson, General Manager at the home, said: “We love putting on free community events for all. Hurstwood View care home, is a hub of the local community and is integral to engaging everyone on these fun, filled mornings.

Hurstwood View care home has built up excellent reputations within its local communities and regularly holds events and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View care home provides Nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Kirsty Johnson, General Manager at Hurstwood View on 01825 731700, or email [email protected]