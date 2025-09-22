Uckfield care home opens doors to the dementia community

Hurstwood View care home, in Five Ash Down, Uckfield are inviting the community to have a look around their dementia care in a dedicated environment. This invite is taking place on the Tuesday 30th September at 4.00pm till 5.00pm. Guests will have a chance to learn a little bit more about what it's like to live with dementia and how Hurstwood View care for those living with dementia and how to support their loved ones.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This invite is free and open to anyone of any age. Hurstwood View have Dementia Champions at the care home that have the ability to teach anyone about the small ways they all can help those living with dementia.

On the day, guests will also have a chance to meet the team and Kirsty the general manager at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about dementia care. Refreshments will be provided on the day, so come and join them, you can also follow them on their Facebook page, Hurstwood View Care Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Kirsty, said: “We’re really looking forward to making more Dementia Friend’s in our local community. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more understanding we have the better. Our team here at Hurstwood View are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Dementia Community

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides residential dementia care, nursing care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Kirsty, General Manager Hurstwood View on 01825 731700 or at [email protected]