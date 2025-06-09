Uckfield care home residents enjoy afternoon of Elvis

Residents and guests at Hurstwood View care home in Five Ash Down, Uckfield enjoyed an afternoon of Elvis with a live music performance that took place at the home. Local Andy T King Elvis performer, performed a selection of Elvis hits including Hound Dog, and Jailhouse Rock.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as Elvis performed his finale song, The Wonder of You.The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

General Manager, Kirsty said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with Elvis. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Hurstwood View as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, Kitty, who was celebrating her 90th Birthday said “I have had a wonderful time, listening and watching, Elvis, perform. It was a birthday to remember.

Kitty singing along with Elvis

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Kirsty Johnson, General Manager at Hurstwood View Care Home on 01825 731700, or email [email protected]