Uckfield care home residents 'get pinky' for Wear It Pink Day

Hurstwood View in Five Ash Down, Uckfield joined in with celebrating Wear It Pink Day during Breast Cancer Awareness Month along with hundreds of thousands of other people across the UK. Wear It Pink is a Breast Cancer awareness campaign which has so far raised £31.5million for breast cancer since the campaign started in 2002. Schools, businesses and families get together to eat, wear and make something pink in order to raise money for breast cancer.

The residents tucked into their favourite pink themed donuts and drink made by the home’s chef with help from friends, family, staff and residents! Everyone in the home, including the carers all added something pink to their outfits to celebrate the day.

Joy one of our lovely ladies who lives in the assisted building attached to Hurstwood View and Gill, a resident at Hurstwood View, said: ‘Wear It Pink Day is a great opportunity for us to invite our friends and family to the home as long as they are up for wearing and eating something pink! We love to get involved knowing that it is going to such a great cause’.

Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View, said: ‘It’s great to see everyone getting so involved in Wear It Pink Day. We all loved it when friends and family join the home for an afternoon of fun, pink and fundraising!’

You can see some of our activities that run through the week on our Facebook page, Hurstwood View Care Home.

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View on01825 731700 or [email protected]