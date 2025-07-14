Uckfield care home serves up an ace party

Hurstwood View in Five Ash Down, Uckfield caused quite a racquet during its tennis themed party to celebrate Wimbledon.

Some of the residents at the home went out on a trip to the super market to stock up on all the essentials – strawberries, cream and of course Prosecco!

Our residents love getting out into the community, chatting to people and browsing the shops.

Our café was decorated with pink, red & white tissue paper pom poms. A table tennis table was set up for anyone that wanted to play in the café area, with a big screen set-up showing the live tennis. All our residents enjoyed the flow of fizz with lushes of strawberries and cream served in sundae glasses.

Angela enjoying Strawberries & Cream

The big screen will be set-up all week showing the live tennis, so feel free to join our residents in the café area, to enjoy and relax the tennis in comfort.

General Manager of the home, Kirsty Johnson, said: “We love Wimbledon in our home! The people who live here get very excited during the run up to the tournament and we all enjoy a glass of Prosecco during the fortnight. It’s been just like Centre Court, especially with all the cheering!”

A resident at Hurstwood View, Angela, said: “I’ve really enjoyed the party today –the staff here have really gone all out to make sure we enjoyed game, set and match today!”

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.