Uckfield care home welcomes Buxted Memory Cafe

Hurstwood View care home, in Five Ash Down, Uckfield invited members of the local Buxted Memory Café for a five-star lunch within our stunning gardens looking out on scenic countryside views, to say thank you for all their hard work they do within our community.

They were greeted with a warm friendly smile by Sam our home customer relation manager, who informed the group that due to the weather only being suitable for ducks it would take place in one our beautiful laid out lounges with the patio doors open instead, to still give it an inside outside vibe.

Mouth-watering homemade quiches, cold meats & potato salad were plentiful with desserts of crisp meringues topped with fresh, sweet strawberries, raspberries and lashings of cream all made by our inhouse chef, Suman.

Our two activity ladies were on hand throughout the afternoon keeping everyone topped up with food and drink.

Buxted Memory Cafe Members

General Manager Kirsty said: “We love embracing the community to our home and the staff of Hurstwood View always go above and beyond welcoming anyone that walks into our care home. Dementia can be a very lonely and daunting place for the people that our going through it as well as the family members around them. Sharing information about dementia and showing the community that there our groups out there which hold informative knowledge is very beneficial to our community.”

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View on 01825 731700 or at [email protected]