Uckfield Concert Brass seeks new musical director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Uckfield Concert Brass is looking for a top-flight musical director to lead the band as it continues to make great music into 2025 and beyond.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uckfield Concert Brass (UCB) has been at the centre of music in the region for decades. In recent years, it has developed a reputation for staging impressive events and working outside the traditional brass band repertoire, with the best local singers, dancers and composers.

The band is an amateur organisation with professional aspirations and standards. It is seeking an experienced and inspiring musician who would develop the band’s musical ambitions, support individual players and entertain audiences.

The position would pay a fee and expenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uckfield Concert Brass

The ideal candidate would have a broad musical background with comprehensive experience of working as a conductor. The band is looking for someone with excellent communications and leadership skills,

UCB takes its music seriously, but it is also much admired for its friendship, camaraderie and fun rehearsals. ,

The new musical director would have the ability to rehearse with energy and precision but also foster an environment where all players, regardless of age and musical ability, feel engaged and motivated.

A job description and person specification is available on the UCB website [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uckfield Concert Brass

Applicants should send their CV and a short statement about how their experience matches the job description and person specification to [email protected]

The closing date for applications is Monday 17 February 2025.