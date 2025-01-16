Uckfield Concert Brass seeks new musical director
Uckfield Concert Brass (UCB) has been at the centre of music in the region for decades. In recent years, it has developed a reputation for staging impressive events and working outside the traditional brass band repertoire, with the best local singers, dancers and composers.
The band is an amateur organisation with professional aspirations and standards. It is seeking an experienced and inspiring musician who would develop the band’s musical ambitions, support individual players and entertain audiences.
The position would pay a fee and expenses.
The ideal candidate would have a broad musical background with comprehensive experience of working as a conductor. The band is looking for someone with excellent communications and leadership skills,
UCB takes its music seriously, but it is also much admired for its friendship, camaraderie and fun rehearsals. ,
The new musical director would have the ability to rehearse with energy and precision but also foster an environment where all players, regardless of age and musical ability, feel engaged and motivated.
A job description and person specification is available on the UCB website [email protected]
Applicants should send their CV and a short statement about how their experience matches the job description and person specification to [email protected]
The closing date for applications is Monday 17 February 2025.